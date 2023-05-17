KERALA GOVT APPROVES ORDINANCE FOR PROTECTION OF THOSE WORKING IN HEALTH SERVICES SECTOR

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): In the wake of brutal killing of a young doctor in the state last week, the Kerala government on Wednesday approved an ordinance aimed at protecting doctors, healthcare workers and medical students.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the day, approved the Kerala Health Care Service Workers and Health Care Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Ordinance, 2012, a government statement said.

The existing unamended law covered registered and provisionally registered medical practitioners, registered nurses, medical students, nursing students and paramedical staff working in healthcare institutions, it said. Under the ordinance, the protection under the law would be extended to the paramedical students also, it said.

Besides that, paramedical staff, security guards, managerial staff, ambulance drivers, helpers who are posted and working in health care institutions and health workers notified in the official government gazette from time to time will also be included in the ordinance, the statement said.

Under the ordinance, anyone found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to any healthcare worker or professional would be punished with imprisonment ranging from one year to seven years and a fine between Rs one lakh to Rs 5 lakh would be imposed upon them, it said.

The ordinance also provides that anyone who commits or attempts to commit or incites or inspires an act of violence against healthcare workers or those working in healthcare institutions, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than 6 months and up to 5 years and with a fine between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh, it said. The ordinance will now be sent for the approval of the Kerala Governor. (PTI)