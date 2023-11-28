KERALA GOVERNOR CLEARS ONE PENDING BILL RESERVES SEVEN OTHERS FOR PRESIDENTIAL ASSENT

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has approved one of eight pending bills passed a while ago by the state legislative assembly, at a time when the Supreme court is considering the government's plea alleging inordinate delay by Raj Bhavan in clearing legislation.

While the Governor gave his assent to the significant public health bill, he has reserved seven bills, including the controversial University Amendment Bill, for presidential assent, Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday. On November 24, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard the plea of the Kerala government accusing the governor of not granting assent to several bills cleared by the state assembly.

Among the bills reserved for presidential assent are two University Amendment Bills. The other bills include the Lok Ayukta Bill, University Bill 2022 (related to divesting the Governor of Chancellorship), the bill regarding the expansion of the University Search Committee, and the Cooperative (Milma) Bill, according to the communication from Raj Bhavan.