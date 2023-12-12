Thiruvananthapuram: The City Police Commissioner, on Tuesday, is expected to submit a report to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in connection with an SFI protest against the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, which the latter claimed was a physical attack on him with his mobility being curtailed during an official trip.

Sources said the Raj Bhavan is likely to seek an explanation from the government as the Governor himself criticised the incident as a security lapse as he was stopped in the road.

The city police report will comprise the relevant footage of the protest of last night where the SFI activists demonstrated with black flags at three places during the Governor's journey from Raj Bhavan to the airport. First, near Palayam University, then at the Government General Hospital and Petta.

At Petta, the protest took a different turn when the Governor got out of his vehicle and walked towards the SFI workers to have a word with them. The police present on bandobast removed the SFI workers from the place, with force. Police had arrested 19 SFI workers.

The arrested activists have been charged with illegally obstructing road traffic and obstructing the official duties of police officers. Based on the Commissioner's report and the ADGP's advice, further action will be taken.

SFI district president PM Arsho said they would be going after the Governor for appointing senate members to a state university, who have affiliations with the right-wing ideologies. He also wanted to know from where the Governor got the list to the senate.

On the charges of blocking the convoy, Arsho maintained that the convoy was not stopped. We have our people waiting in all three routes leading to the Airport from Raj Bhavan, he said, adding that "no police has to leak the information of the routes as the protest has been announced and a planned one."