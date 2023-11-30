Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of pressuring him to reappoint Gopinath Ravindran as the vice chancellor (VC) of Kannur University. Khan, speaking to reporters here, said that state Higher Education Minister R Bindu was not to be blamed as the CM used her to seek reappointment of Ravindran.

The Governor's response comes after the Supreme Court quashed the Kerala government's decision to re-appoint Ravindran as the VC of Kannur University. A division bench of the Kerala High Court had on February 23 last year dismissed an appeal against a single-judge order upholding the re-appointment of Ravindran as the VC of the university, saying it was done in accordance with the law and that he was not "an usurper to the post".