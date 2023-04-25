Palakkad Kerala An eightyearold girl died after the mobile phone exploded while watching videos in Thiruvilwamala in Kerala s Palakkad on Monday night Police have initiated an investigation and forensic experts will conduct a probe today The accident took place at around 1030 pm last night in the girl s house near Pattiparamba Mariamman temple She died on the spot The girl Adityashree a thirdclass student at Tiruvilvamala Punarjani Christ New Life School was the only daughter of Ashok Kumar and SoumyaPazhayannur police reached the spot and have initiated an inquiry Forensic experts have also been roped in and they will be conducting a probe today More details will be known only after the forensic reports come police saidIn a similar incident of death by mobile explosion in February a 68yearold man had died in Badnagar town Last year an eightmonthold infant died after the battery of a mobile phone that was kept near her for charging exploded in Uttar Pradesh s Bareilly Her parents said that they had bought the phone six months back but its battery was getting swollen for the last few days Also Read 19yearold man beaten to death in Delhi for stealing mobile phone 1 arrestedMobile phone explosion can occur due to multiple reasons but the major cause is the device s battery If the battery becomes too hot during charging then the chemical composition of the device may get damaged leading it to explode experts said According to experts in order to mitigate chances of damage due to explosion it is advisable to avoid charging the device where one sleeps charge the phone at around 30 per cent battery life and avoid overcharging it