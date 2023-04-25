KERALA GETS MAIDEN VANDE BHARAT TRAIN KNOW THE TICKET PRICES STOPS AND TIMINGS

Trivandrum Kerala s First Vande Bharat Train the semihigh speed train which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will begin the regular operations from Apr 28 As the southern state braces for the maiden Vande Bharat train commuters are excited over the ride and also the ticket prices According to officials the Vande Bharat Chair car tickets from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod are priced at Rs 1590 As for the executive chair car seating the tickets will cost Rs 2880 With the bookings getting an overwhelming response on the very first day tickets are not available in the executive chair car of the Vande Bharat Express train in either direction till May 3 an official saidAlso read PM Modi flags off Kerala s first Vande Bharat ExpressOnce the regular services of Vande Bharat train begins in Kerala the train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station at 520 am every day It will take eight hours and five minutes to reach Kasargod The train will have the first halting station at Kollam where it will reach at 607 am followed by Kottayam at 725 am Ernakulam Town 817 am Thrissur 922 am Shornur 1002 am Kozhikode 1103 am Kannur 1203 pm and Kasaragod 125 pmThe return journey of the train will start at 230 pm and will reach Kannur at 328 pm Kozhikode – 428 pm Shornur – 528 pm Thrissur – 603 pm Ernakulam – 705 pm Kottayam – 8 pm Kollam 918 pm and Thiruvananthapuram – 1035 pm The maximum speed of Vandebharat is 180 kmph However given around 600 curves along the Kerala rail route it is estimated that the maximum speed for the first phase service starting from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur will be 100 to 110 kmph The bogies of the train were manufactured at Perambur Integral Coach Factory The speciality of Vandebharat trains is that they can reach 100 kmph speed in 52 seconds The trains have front and rear driver cabins both of which are AC coaches