Pathanamthitta: A female IAS officer in Kerala has opened up about the ordeal she faced from two men when she was six years old. Pathanamthitta district collector Dr Divya S. Iyer Tuesday said she was molested by two men when she was six years old.

The Collector revealed the ordeal at the State Youth Media Training Camp organized by the State Youth Welfare Board to sensitize media persons on the things to be observed while reporting news related to children who are victims of sexual violence. Recalling the shocking experience, Dr Iyer said, "Two men affectionately called me closer. I couldn't understand why they were touching or being affectionate. I felt bad when they undressed me. Then I ran away."

The IAS officer said it was because of her parents' emotional and mental support that she was able to move on in her life. "It was only because of the mental support given by my parents that I was able to escape from that trauma. Later, when I reached the crowds, I would look carefully at everyone to see if those two faces were there somewhere. I don't know who they were, and I haven't seen them since. But I still remember their faces. A six-year-old girl could not recognize anything at that time," she said.

Children, Dr Iyer said, should be educated about 'good touch' and 'bad touch' at an early age. "Everyone should be careful not to be pushed into mental trauma at an age when they should be fluttering like butterflies," the collector said adding that parents and teachers should make the children aware of such scenarios.

