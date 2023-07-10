KERALA DRUNK MAN THROWS OUT TODDLER OVER DISPUTE WITH WIFE COUPLE ARRESTED

Kollam: A man in an inebriated condition, threw out his one-and-half-year old daughter following quarrel with his wife, police said on Monday. The child sustained injury on her head and is undergoing treatment while the couple has been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.

According to police, the incident took place at around 8 pm in Chinnakada Kurkanpalam in Kerala's Kollam district yesterday. The couple, native of Tamil Nadu was drinking inside their house and suddenly got into a dispute. They were in the middle of an argument when their daughter came there. In a fit of rage the man allegedly picked up the child and threw her out.

The child sustained a severe head injury due to the fall. The local people rushed her to the district hospital. As her condition remained critical, she was shifted to SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Presently, the child is admitted in the intensive care unit of the SAT Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Kollam East police have taken the child's parents into custody and registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act against them. Police said they recorded the statements of the neighbours and initiated an investigation in this connection.

A similar incident took place in Odisha's Deogarh in January where an inebriated man killed his two-year-old daughter over dispute with his wife. The child was taken to the local health centre but doctors declared her dead.

Prior to this, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her parents after she failed to cook food on time and feed the cattle in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district last year. The parents had even dumped her body in the forest and then tried to mislead police by filing a missing complaint of the girl.