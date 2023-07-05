Thiruvananthapuram: Amid heavy downpours, the number of dengue cases is also surging in Kerala where five persons died due to the disease over the past few days.

In the last four days, 309 people have been diagnosed with dengue and as many as 1,067 people are undergoing treatment for the suspected case. On Tuesday, 167 people were diagnosed with dengue and 312 were found to be suspects. An extreme outbreak of dengue has been reported in Ernakulam district. As many as 72 people were infected with dengue in Ernakulam on the day.

Thiruvananthapuram registered 32 cases, Kollam 51, Pathanamthitta six, Idukki nine, Kottayam five, Alappuzha 17, Ernakulam 72, Thrissur 36, Palakkad nine, Malappuram 19, Kozhikode three, Kannur 14, and Kasaragod. In June, 1,876 dengue cases were confirmed. The spread of contagious fever in the state continues to be severe. On Tuesday, 11,293 people sought treatment for communicable fever in various government hospitals in the state. In the first four days of July, 42,475 people sought treatment for fever. More than 10,000 cases of fever have been reported in the state since June 13. Thiruvananthapuram registered 870 cases, Kollam 560, Pathanamthitta 249, Idukki 315, Kottayam 520, Alappuzha 561, Ernakulam 851, Thrissur 606, Palakkad 957, Malappuram 2,254, Kozhikode 1,173, Wayanad 760, Kannur 906 and Kasaragod 711.

In June, 2,93,424 patients were treated for the disease. Rat fever cases are also on the rise. In the last four days, 40 cases of rat fever have been reported in the state. All four deaths were confirmed to be due to rabies."The next two weeks are crucial," a health official said. The health department has warned that the spread of infectious diseases will surge further as the monsoons intensify in the state. Following this, the health department issued a warning to all the districts. Special caution should be exercised, including in relief camps opened after rains, the official said.

Doctors and other healthcare staff in all hospitals have been directed to be vigilant and ensure proper treatment and availability of medicines. The authorities asked medical professionals to keep patients, who are suffering from fever, separately in relief camps. The Health Department also issued advisories to the public. It asked people to drink boiled water. The advisory asked people to tale Doxycycline, an anti-rabies pill, in case they are confirmed about the disease.