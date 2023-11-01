KERALA COURT SENTENCES MAN TO LIFE FOR RAPE MURDER OF 15 YR OLD GIRL

Kottayam (Kerala): A Kerala court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl over four years ago in this southern district of the state. Kottayam Additional District Court (I) judge Sanu S Panicker also sentenced the accused -- Ajesh -- to 20 years for the offence of penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, public prosecutor (PP) M N Pushkaran said.

The court had convicted the accused on October 31, based on circumstantial, forensic and scientific evidence, the prosecutor said. The PP said that the prosecution was not satisfied with the quantum of punishment given to the accused and was considering moving an appeal for enhancement of the sentence to the death penalty.

The prosecutor said that the incident occurred on January 17, 2019, when the man forced the 15-year-old victim to meet him by claiming he had some illicit photographs of her. He had, thereafter, taken her to his lodgings at his workplace -- a hollow brick manufacturing unit -- and attempted to have sexual intercourse with her, the PP said.

When the girl resisted, he clamped down on her mouth and nose and she fell unconscious, following which he raped her, the lawyer said. While he was committing the heinous act, the victim regained consciousness and, fearing she might raise an alarm, he strangled her using a plastic rope, the PP said. Ajesh then buried the body in a banana plantation behind a hollow brick unit at Areeparambu near Manarcad, he said.