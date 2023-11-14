Kochi (Kerala) : A Kerala court awarded death penalty to man convicted in the rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl in Aluva on Tuesday. A POCSO court in Ernakulam handed over the capital punishment in the horrific Aluva child rape and murder case. The convicted person was identified as Ashfaq Alam (28), a migrant worker hailing from Bihar.

The judge of Special Court, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), gave death penalty after the prosecution sought the harshest punishment considering it as the rarest of rare cases and strongly disagreed with the defence argument for giving lesser sentence on the plea that the accused was a youth having scope for reformation.