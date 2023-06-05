KERALA COPS FOIL IMMOLATION BID IN TRAIN ACCUSED ARRESTED

Kozhikode (Kerala): A youth was arrested by the police, who was attempting to immolate himself inside a train in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. The 20-year-old youth is a native of Maharashtra. He was arrested by the police on Monday evening in Kozhikode. The incident happened on Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express. The young man was found with a lighter and paper in his hand before the train left Koyilandi and reached Elathur in the Kozhikode district.

The youth tried to light the fire inside the train. Seeing this, the passengers caught him and handed him over to the railway police. He is currently in the custody of Kozhikode Railway Police. The police stated that he was mentally challenged and they were questioning him about what he actually intended. Recently, several train arson incidents in Kozhikode and Kannur districts were reported.

Accused Shahrukh Saifi was travelling in Alappuzha Kannur Executive Express train on the night of April 2. He sprinkled petrol on his fellow passengers and set them on fire. The train stopped at the Korapuzha bridge when one of the passengers pulled the chain. Three people died in the Kozhikode train arson incident. Many people were injured. After the incident, Shahrukh Saifi, who entered Maharashtra, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Central Intelligence Agency.

Meanwhile, a train was torched in Kannur at 1.30 am on June 1. The Alappuzha Executive Express train, which arrived at Kannur station at 11.45 pm on May 31, was set on fire. The fire broke out within two hours of disembarking the passengers. The third bogie from the back side of the train caught fire. Later, it was confirmed that Prasonjit Sikdar, a native of West Bengal, set the train on fire. North Zone IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta informed about the incident.