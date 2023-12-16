KERALA CONTRIBUTED IMMENSELY IN MAKING INDIA THIRD LARGEST STARTUP ECOSYSTEM NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

Kollam (Kerala): India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and Kerala has immensely contributed with the number of startups in it, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday at an event here. Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Fatima Mata National College here, Sitharaman said Kerala has also contributed immensely towards India's fintech industry too.

The Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Sitharaman told the graduating students that with all these opportunities and good educational institutions, "India 2047 is in your hands to build". She later handed over gas stoves under the PM Ujjwala Yojana to beneficiaries during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Mangalapuram Gram Panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram.