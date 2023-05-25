Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday declared the southern state as India s first fully egoverned state where an entire range of government services have been digitised so that they can be provided to the citizens promptly and transparentlyThe Chief Minister after declaring the state as totally egoverned said it would not only create a network of government offices and citizens but would use technology for Kerala s development and empower the people by bridging the digital divide It would also fast track the journey towards a knowledge society and economy with total eliteracy he said at the Total eGovernance Kerala event held here By the term governance what the present government means is total commitment to fulfil the promises it has made to the people The government and governance are reaching out to the people more and more he said The service delivery has been made peopleoriented and corruptionfree and public utilities have become peoplefriendly These transformative changes have been felt by people in the last seven years the Chief Minister said The government will not stop and rest on its laurels and would focus on ensuring that services reach the masses instead of the people having to knock on the doors of departments for the same This can be ensured by leveraging new technology and that is exactly what the government is focusing on Vijayan saidOne such bold step in that direction was making internet access a citizen s right by rolling out the KFON Kerala Fibre Optic Network project he said and added that it would make access to the internet affordable or free of cost He also listed out the other government initiatives like a singlewindow portal called eSevanam for delivering as many as 900 services for ushering in egovernance which would soon be extended to taluklevel offices In panchayats delivery of as many as 250 services has been made online the Chief Minister saidSetting up the country s first digital university in the state and launch of the digital science park project worth Rs 1500 crore were the other major steps taken by the government to bridge the digital divide and bring about total egovernance he said Noting that the total egovernance declaration coincided with the second anniversary of the LDF government Vijayan said his administration has turned the occasion into an opportunity to unveil a series of propeople projects including the 100day programme instead of seeing it as an occasion for just celebrations In his welcome address State Chief Secretary V P Joy said with Kerala becoming the first complete egovernance state in the country there won t be any delay in providing services to people from government departments and offices He said the changes resulting from the implementation of egovernance would reflect in all sections of society and it would be a decisive factor in social progressThe delivery of all vital services has already been digitised covering all key domains including health education land revenue documentation of properties public distribution system and social security payouts a government statement said An exhibition featuring digitisation of service delivery by various government departments is going on at Kanakakunnu here and entry to the same which is free for the public would close on May 27 it said PTI