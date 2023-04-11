Ernakulam: Kerala Chief Minister and CPM Leader Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a jibe at the Church visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders on Easter Sunday saying that Christians were being persecuted outside Kerala. Vijayan made the comments while speaking on the sidelines of inaugurating the commemoration of MC Josephine, who was a CPM leader in Ernakulam and a CPM Central committee member on Monday.

Targeting the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan said that it is the “policy of the RSS that religious minorities in the country will not be allowed to remain in the country, even if they are as small as they are”. The Kerala CM also compared the RSS with the Nazi dictator Hitler. “This policy was implemented in the world by Hitler.

This was how the Jews, a minority group in Germany, were hunted down. Among those who accepted this was the RSS formed in 1925,” he added. Vijayan also slammed Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in New Delhi on Easter Sunday saying such token visits were meaningless until minorities were protected in the country.

Back home in Kerala, the chief minister also took a swipe at the BJP leaders' temple visits in the state. The Chief Minister said that there is “nothing special about it and that the persecution of Christians is happening outside Kerala”. “In Kerala, the Sangh Parivar does not attack the minorities, not because of any special love for the minorities. If they take a communal stand and try to create communal conflict, then the Left government will take strong action,” he said.

Vijayan said that the Sangh Parivar is “using its power to hunt religious minorities across the country”. “Christians are being persecuted in states including Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. But things don't go as you wish here in Kerala,” he added. The Chief Minister also said that the reason why religious minorities are not attacked in Kerala is “because of the strong stance of the Left government”.

The Chief Minister also criticized the Congress's policy of “helping the BJP in communal politics”.