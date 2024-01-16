Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his Cabinet colleagues, will stage a protest in New Delhi on February 8, accusing the Centre of 'neglecting' the southern state. Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor EP Jayarajan said that the protest is scheduled for 11 am at Jantar Mantar on February 8.

The opposition Congress-led UDF has also been invited and Chief Ministers and ministers from other states will be informed about the agitation, he said while speaking to the media here on Tuesday. UDF MPs and MLAs have been urged to participate in the protest, Jayarajan added. House visits will be organised across Kerala on a booth basis from 4 pm to 6 pm on the day of the protest, aiming to gauge the sentiments of the people of the state.

Jayarajan said a comprehensive campaign will be conducted in Kerala, mobilising people from all sectors to spread the message of the Delhi agitation. The decision by the CPI (M)-led LDF comes after the Chief Minister's online meeting with the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan and Deputy Leader of Opposition PK Kunhalikutty regarding the alleged negligence by the Centre.

During the meeting held on Monday, Satheesan informed the Chief Minister that the UDF would discuss the matter with its constituents before deciding whether to join the protest or not. He said that the opposition does not agree with the Left narrative blaming the Centre for all of the state's financial problems.