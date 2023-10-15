KERALA CM FLAGS IN FIRST EVER SHIP INTO VIZHINJAM PORT

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday flagged-in the first ever ship at the Rs 7,700 crore deep-water international Vizhinjam port here.

Vijayan, joined by Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and various state ministers, waved a green flag signalling the tugboats to push the huge Chinese ship -- Zhen Hua 15 -- from the wharf to the docking yard.

The tugboats pushing the vessel, which carries huge ship-to-shore and yard cranes, also gave it a water salute. As the vessel touched the dock, firecrackers were burst and balloons released to welcome it. Hundreds of people, across all age groups, arrived at the port area to see the ship arrive at the dock.

Zhen Hua 15 -- which began its journey from China at the end of August, was scheduled to dock at Vizhinjam on October 4, but its journey got delayed due to bad weather conditions along its route. On reaching Indian coastal waters, it first went to Mundra port in Gujarat to offload some cranes there and then proceeded towards Vizhinjam.