KERALA CM BEGINS REVIEWS OF NAVA KERALA SADAS RECOMMENDATIONS

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has kicked off departmental review meetings to put into action the recommendations from the Nava Kerala Sadas programme that he led recently. In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday that Vijayan himself is conducting high-level meetings to scrutinise proposals from various departments.

On Monday, a thorough review of departments including Local Self-Government, Excise, Public Works, Tourism, Health, Women and Child Development, AYUSH, Higher Education, Social Justice, Sports, Minority Welfare, Waqf, Culture, Fisheries, and Youth Welfare was conducted. "The suggestions received from various departments are being examined separately. In Monday's meeting, the chief minister directed officials to check technical matters and take further steps," the statement said.

Tuesday will witness a review of departments such as Industry, Law, Mining and Geology, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Devaswom, Revenue, Housing, Public Education, Labour, and Agriculture. Wednesday will be dedicated to examining proposals from the Departments of Forests, Wildlife, Transport, Water Resources, Electricity, and Animal Welfare.

Inspections of the Departments of Cooperation, Ports, Police, Fire, Jails, Military Welfare, NORCA, PRD, and Finance are set to take place on Friday. Over four days, a total of 20 meetings have been scheduled. Chief Secretary V Venu, departmental secretaries, and senior officers associated with the departments are actively participating in these meetings, the statement added.

The chief minister and his cabinet colleagues had embarked on a 36-day visit of the state's 140 assembly constituencies in a specially designed bus, engaging with the public, addressing their concerns, and showcasing the state's accomplishments for the Nava Kerala Sadas programme which concluded on Dec 23.