KERALA CABINET MEETING HELD AT PRIVATE HOTEL IN THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kannur (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government created another history by conducting the state cabinet meeting outside the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram in a private hotel. The crucial meeting was held at the Pearl View Hotel in Thalassery under the chairmanship of the chief minister on Wednesday morning.

This was the first time that the Cabinet meeting was held in the Kannur district. Before this, such type of meeting used to be held outside the state capital Thiruvananthapuram following the boat accident on May 7, 2023, in Tanur beach, which claimed the lives of 22 people. The meeting was conducted at Minister V Abdul Rahman's official residence at Thanur.

Earlier, the LDF government had decided to hold the Cabinet meeting outside the state capital. The Kerala Cabinet usually meets every Wednesday at the Thiruvananthapuram secretariat cabinet room. Unless in an emergency, the cabinet meeting usually happening outside the capital city is the rarest happening in Kerala. The cabinet meetings will be conducted in various districts of states in the coming days in view of the 'Nava Kerala Sadassu' progress.

The next day after the Tanur Boat tragedy Kerala Cabinet convened at Minister V Abdurahiman's House at Tanur as a first of its kind apart from the capital city Thiruvananthapuram. It was due to the emergency circumstances regarding the boat tragedy in which 23 persons including children lost their Lives. The shocking mishap happened on May 7, 2023, when a recreational boat named 'Atlantic' capsized in the Tanur estuary in Malappuram District.

That meeting decided to initiate a comprehensive judicial inquiry regarding the cause of the accident and the alleged violations of laws in connection with the service of Atlantic as it was alleged that a fishing boat had been altered into a touring boat illegally. That Cabinet meeting had also decided to dispense Rs 10 lakh rupees as compensation to each of the bereaved family.