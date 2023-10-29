KERALA BLASTS HEALTH MINISTER VEENA GEORGE PUTS DISTRICT HOSPITALS ON ALERT ORDERS STAFF ON LEAVE TO RETURN

Thiruvananthapuram: Following multiple explosions during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kalamassery, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday directed all hospitals to alert health workers, who are on leave, to return immediately.

In the explosions that took place in the morning hours, one person died and many were feared injured, during the prayer meeting at a convention centre in Kalamassery. George directed the director of the Health Department and the director of the Medical Education Department to provide the best treatment for those injured in the explosion, a statement issued by the Health Minister's office said.

It added that all hospitals in the district have been alerted and instructions have been given to direct all health workers, including doctors, who are on leave to return immediately. Instructions were also given to prepare additional facilities at Kalamasery Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital and Kottayam Medical College.

Additional staff were also being arranged, the Health ministry informed through the statement. The minister also directed officials to provide all necessary facilities to other hospitals in the district.