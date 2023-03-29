Kozhikode: The Kerala state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), K. Surendran, has faced backlash for his alleged sexist remarks towards women leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI). However, he remains firm in his statements and has even justified his words by claiming that he used a term commonly used to refer to corrupt individuals.

During a Mahila Morcha event organized in Thrissur on Sunday, Surendran made comments that have been deemed inappropriate and derogatory towards women CPI leaders. He was subsequently reported to the police by CPM leader and former MP C S Sujatha, who accused him of sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Despite the accusations and FIR being filed against him under sections 354A and 509 of the IPC, Surendran has maintained his stance and refuses to apologize. He argues that he did not name anyone in particular and that the term he used was not directed towards any specific individual but rather corrupt people in general.

The remarks made by Surendran have received widespread criticism from various political parties in the state. The ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress party have come together to condemn his statements. The Left has branded his comments as "misogynistic," while the Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, has demanded an apology from Surendran.

Surendran, however, has accused other political parties of hypocrisy, claiming that when they make anti-women statements, they are not held accountable. He also stated that if the Left and Right parties want to come together to attack the BJP, he is fine with it.