Kozhikode: A 44-year-old auto rickshaw driver died after the vehicle overturned when stray dogs jumped in front of it.

The accident took place on the Kannookkara-Onchiyam road at around 5 pm on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Anil Babu, son of late Karunan and Alice. He was a resident of Vatakara Avikkara road.

After the autorickshaw overturned, the locals rushed to the spot. They took Anil Babu, who had sustained serious injuries, to a nearby private hospital. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit. But, he succumbed to his injuries this morning.

Anil Babu was also a social worker of the area. His body has been kept at the Vatakara Government Hospital mortuary and the cremation will be held at his residence. He is survived by his wife Nisha and son Anunand, police said. His death has left his wife, son and siblings, Rajeev, Sajini, Geetha, Anita, Baby and Sajeev in grief.

Earlier, on June 11, an 11-year-old differently abled boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Muzupilangad in Kannur district. The deceased, identified as Nihal had left home in the evening but did not return though it was night. Worried family members and neighbours started searching in the area and found the boy lying in an unconscious state near his house at around 8 pm.

Also Read: One girl dies, another injured in stray dog attack at UP's Agra

Several bite marks were found all over his body. The family rushed him to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. Last year a similar incident happened at Kottayam where a 12-year-old died in a stray dog attack.