KERALA ASSEMBLY TO DISCUSS CBI REPORT ON CONSPIRACY AGAINST FORMER CM OOMEN CHANDY IN INFAMOUS SOLAR PANEL SCAM

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly will discuss the CBI report on the infamous solar panel scam today afternoon. Earlier, the Opposition had demanded a discussion on the report that alleged of conspiracy against former chief minister Oommen Chandy in the sexual assault case relating to the solar panel scam.

A notice of adjournment motion was moved by the Congress MLA Shafi Parambil demanding discussions on the matter. Responding to the demand, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that no such report is in possession with the state government. After seeking Vijayan's opinion, Speaker AN Shamseer admitted the notice for adjournment motion and said that the issue will be discussed in the House between 1 to 3 pm today.

Notably, Oomen Chandy's son Chandy Oomen, who was elected from Puthuppally constituency last week, took oath as a legislator after the question hour this morning. Now, in the afternoon, discussions will be held on the adjournment motion in connection with the CBI report.

The Thiruvananthapuram unit of CBI submitted a report in the chief judicial magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram last week. Though the details of the report are not known, CBI informed the court that the scam and allegations related to it were part of a larger conspiracy to defame Chandy government.

The Congress-led UDF has been demanding to probe into the matter. The CPI-M-led Kerala government had ordered a CBI inquiry into the case in 2021.

According to sources, another issue that is likely to be raised by the opposition is the Karuvannur bank scam wherein ED found evidence against CPI-M MLA AC Moindeen. Moindeen, former minister, might appear for questioning before the ED today.