KERALA ASSEMBLY ETHICS PANEL SEEKS EXPLANATION FROM 6 UDF MLAS

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly's Committee of Privilege and Ethics has sought explanation from six MLAs of the opposition Congress-led UDF in connection with a protest staged by them outside Speaker A N Shamseer's office during the last session.

The committee served notices to Roji M John, T J Saneesh Kumar Joseph, T Siddique, Anwar Sadath, A K M Ashraf and Mathew Kuzhalnadan, according to Assembly sources. They were issued notices based on a breach of privilege complaint lodged by CPI (M) MLA V K Prasanth.

In the complaint, the Left MLA had alleged that the opposition legislators had protested in a provoking manner and prevented the house marshals from performing their duty. The Speaker had referred the matter to the Committee for inquiry and submission of report. The panel, which had met on June 11, decided to seek explanation from the six UDF MLAs, whose names were mentioned in Prasanth's complaint.

In a recent letter, the Assembly Secretariate requested the MLAs to furnish their explanation on the matter at the earliest for the submission before the panel. The Kerala Assembly complex had witnessed unprecedented scenes on March 15 when a section of opposition UDF legislators who marched to the office of Speaker Shamseer, accusing him of being biased in the House, got into a scuffle with house marshals.

The incident had occurred after the opposition staged a walkout and marched to Shamseer's office, raising slogans and holding a banner in their hands saying, 'Speaker should show justice'. It was triggered by the Speaker's denial of the opposition's notice for an adjournment motion in the House on women's security.

At least four Opposition MLAs and seven watch-and-ward staff who were injured in the exchange have sought treatment at various hospitals here, sources said. The watch-and-ward staff, also known as house marshals, oversee the security of the State Assembly and work under the control of the Speaker and the Secretary to the Legislature. (PTI)