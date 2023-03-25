Gandhi, Nehru pose for selfies; kudos to Kerala artist's AI skills

Calicut (Kerala) : With the help of artificial intelligence, an artist from Kerala made selfies of Gandhiji, Nehru, Karl Marx and other historical personalities that became an instant hit. These pictures show how it would be if Gandhiji, Nehru, Che Guevara and such leaders of the bygone era had posed for selfies in their times.

Kerala painter Jyo John Mulloor is the architect of this innovative historic selfie series. The images were prepared using AI (artificial intelligence) software called 'Mid Journey'. Photoshop was also used to repaint the images. With the help of technology, Jyo John improvised pictures of the world's great personalities of the past times when there were no smartphones.

Jyo's pictures added a tinge of new richness and liveliness to the pictures of the bygone era. Apart from Gandhi and Nehru, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Dr B R Ambedkar, Mother Teresa, Karl Marx, Ernesto Che Guevara, Joseph Stalin, Abraham Lincoln, Albert Einstein, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Bob Marley and others have been featured in this selfie series.

Also Read : 250 years on, Beethoven's 10th Symphony premiered in Bonn thanks to AI

Jyo John shared the pictures with the caption, 'When I recovered my old hard drive, I found a collection of selfies sent to me by old friends'. The painter has created pictures that surpass the originals with the new technique.

The images were prepared using AI software called 'Mid Journey'. Photoshop was also used to repaint the images. It takes three to four hours to prepare a picture in this format. Jyo finds joy in creating images that any person can understand at a glance.

He has been in Dubai for 17 years and grabbed eyeballs several times for many experiments. Even CNN reported the pictures showing what it would be like if the UAE was covered with greenery and snow. He also designed childhood pictures of movie stars, Messi's childhood and Neanderthal man. Joe John lives with his wife Dimble and eight-year-old daughter Joanna.