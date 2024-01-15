KERALA ANNUAL MAKARAVILAKKU FESTIVAL BEGINS AT SABARIMALA TEMPLE

Pathanamthitta: Sabarimala temple, the revered temple among the Hindus and the devoted to the deity Ayyappan is all set for the annual Makaravilakku festival from Monday with additional 1000 personnel of the Kerala Police being deployed for the festival, sources said. All arrangements have been made for the pilgrims to have a glimpse the 'Makara Jyothi' on Monday evening. Travancore Devaswom board (TDB) which manages the hilltop shrine said a huge rush is expected for the Makaravilakku festival and also to witness the Makara Jyothi on January 15.

Meanwhile, the procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments) will reach Sabarimala on today 15 evening. The priests would adorn the deity with the jewelry before the deeparadhana (aarthi). The Makara Jyothi, which is considered a divine light by devotees, usually flickers across the eastern horizon above Ponnambalamedu, a remote hilltop around eight km from the temple complex, soon after deeparadhana (aarthi) in the evening.

There are 10 view points in and around Sabarimala for the pilgrims to witness the Makara Jyothi. Devaswom authorities said free food and drinking water facilities have been arranged for the pilgrims at the viewpoints. The devotees should follow the instructions of the police and the fire force, the Travancore Devaswom board authorities said. To handle the heavy rush of devotees, the state-run KSRTC has arranged 800 buses to transport pilgrims to Pampa. KSRTC officials said more chain services will be made available from Pamba for the pilgrims.