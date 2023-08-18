KERALA 23 YEAR OLD TECHIE DONS BURQA SHOOTS VIDEO IN LADIES WASHROOM HELD

Kochi: A 23-year-old IT employee was arrested for disguising himself as a woman in a burqa and entering a ladies' toilet in a shopping mall, where he secretly planted his mobile phone for shooting video.

The incident took place in a shopping mall in Kochi at around 9 am on August 16. The accused, identified as Abhimanyu is a native of Karivellur in Kannur district and works at an IT firm in Infopark in Kochi. He is a master's degree holder along with being a BTech graduate. Abhimanyu was produced before the court and remanded in police custody for 15 days.

According to police, the accused went to the shopping mall carrying a burqa in his bag. He went to an isolated place in the mall and wore the burqa. The burqa-clad techie then entered the ladies' washroom. He planted his mobile phone inside a cardboard box with video recording on. He made a small hole in the box and stuck it to the washroom's door.

Later, he came out and stood in front of the main door of the washroom. Suspicious of his presence, the security personnel posted in the mall informed the police. When police reached the spot and interrogated him, it was revealed that he had disguised himself as a woman for filming women inside the washroom. It was also found that the accused had bought the burqa from a garments shop in Palarivattam.

Police seized the accused's mobile phone that was found inside the toilet and his burqa. A case has been registered against him under sections 354(C) (voyeurism) and 419 (impersonation) of the IPC and 66(E) (violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.