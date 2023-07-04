Thiruvananthapuram/Kasaragod (Kerala) : In heavy rains, a girl student was killed when a tree in the school compound fell on her head at Puthigai, Kasaragod. The deceased was identified as Ayeshath Minha (11), a 6th standard student of Angadimogar GHSS School. She is the daughter of BM Yusuf and Fatima Zainaba of Angadimogar. She was returning home after school hours when the incident happened.

On account of heavy to extremely heavy rains, the Indian Meteorogical Department (IMD) issued red alert for two districts, Idukki and Kannur, on Tuesday. An orange alert has also been sounded for over 10 other district. A statement from the Chief Minsiter's Office advised people not to go near hilly areas, rivers and beaches.

In Kasaragod, a tree which was adjacent to the school compound collapsed on the girl student. The child was immediately taken to the hospital in Kumbala, but to no avail. Heavy rain is continuing in the Kasaragod district since this morning. Another child named Rifana was also injured in the accident. It is reported that Rifana has a head injury but it is not serious. Meanwhile, the Child Rights Commission has registered a case in the incident.

Education Minister V Sivan Kutty has ordered an inquiry into the death of a student. The Director of Public Education was directed to submit a report within five days. The minister expressed deep grief over the death of Ayeshath Minha.

The minister informed that if there are crumbling-prone trees in the vicinity of the schools, they should be cut down and the schools should strictly follow the instruction regarding this. The order issued to the Director of Public Education says that an inquiry should be made as to how such an incident took place despite the instructions.

Heavy rains are likely to continue in Kerala today and in the coming days, according to the Meteorological Centre. Red and Orange alerts are issued in different districts. Yellow alerts have also been announced. A red alert has been declared in Ernakulam district on Monday and Idukki and Kannur districts on Tuesday.

Orange alert is issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad and Kasargod districts for Tuesday. Also, heavy rain is forecast in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad Kannur and Kasargod districts and Orange alert issued for Wednesday. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall means rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.