Thrissur: Enforcement Directorate sleuths on Tuesday raided the CPI (M) MLA and former Kerala minister A.C. Moideen's home and office in connection with a Rs 300 crore embezzlement case related to the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank.

The raid, which was conducted by the ED unit from Kochi, began at 7 am this morning. Sleuths launched the crackdown at A.C. Moideen's home and office in Vadakanchery of Thrissur district. As many as 12 officers are conducting the inspection. It was alleged that some of Moideen's relatives were connected with the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank fraud. Along with the search operation at Moideen's house, the house of Satheesh, who runs a money transfer firm in Kolazi, is also being searched.

Ramakrishnan, the father of the first accused, TR Sunilkumar, who is in jail, demanded that the role of CPM former area secretary and CPM district secretariat member CK Chandran and AC Moiteen MLA be investigated in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud. Sunilkumar was the secretary of Karuvannur Bank. Ramakrishnan said that his son only signed the files on which the governing body took decisions.

Leaders and members of Porathissery and Mapranam CPI(M) local committees and the Iringalakuda CPM area committees have decided to give loans. Ramakrishnan had alleged that the decision was taken to give loans to applications without documents and without collateral based on party affiliation only with the knowledge of these leaders.

Meanwhile, Moideen pleaded innocence saying he did not know why the scammer's father said that. At that time, he maintained that he has no problem with an investigation which can go on.