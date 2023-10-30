Ernakulam (Kerala): Kalamassery blast accused Dominic Martin, who surrendered before police claiming responsibility of the serial blast saying he is a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, had collected all the evidence and handed those over to police. Martin revealed the entire incident during interrogation and now, police are examining the authenticity of the evidence submitted by him.

A team led by Kochi DCP S Sasidharan is also examining the video that he reportedly shot and posted on social media. It seemed that he shot the video with full conviction. He was completely aware of the consequences of the crime and knew that he would be nabbed.

He told police that he booked a room in a hotel in Chalakudy and shot the video. Police have confirmed this to be true. The raw materials needed for making the explosive device were bought from various places in Kochi. Firecrackers and a bottle of petrol were arranged that caused the fierce explosion and fire. Dominic bought crackers from Tripunithura and petrol from Ernakulam. He also handed over the purchase bills to the police.

The explosives were made in the rented house where he lived in Thammanam on Saturday. His wife and daughter were at home but they were unaware of this. Dominique is interested in science and often conducts various experiments at home so his family did not suspect anything.

At around 5 am on Sunday we went out with two big bags loaded with bombs to Samra Convention Center, where the convention of Jehovah's Witnesses was held. He entered the hall along with other people at around 7 am. Although his mother-in-law was also present at the convention center, he entered the hall without considering that she too might get hurt.

He sat at the centre of the conference hall and placed one bag under his chair. Then he shifted to another chair and placed his second bag. When the meeting started, he got up from his seat and went to the back of the hall.

It is suspected that the first victim had sat on the chair where the first explosive device was placed. Eyewitnesses said that when the first explosion occurred, the woman fell into the fire.

The second chair was empty and the accused detonated it remotely through his mobile phone. Following the explosion, Dominique captured the scene on his mobile phone and then left the hall to return to Thrissur by bike.

This chain of events was narrated by the accused to the police during interrogation. The police are also investigating whether anyone else is involved in the blasts though the accused has reiterated that he masterminded the serial blast alone. The police also examined Dominique's mental condition and he is stated to be stable.

Dominique, a Jehovah's Witnesses member, distanced himself from the faith six years ago due to an ideological disagreement. He was requesting for changes in the Jehovah's Witnesses' beliefs. But when he was not considered, his disagreement turned into hatred. The explosion at the annual convention was planned to teach the Jehovah believers a lesson, Dominique said.

He had been working as a foreman in a company for many years and had returned home a month and a half ago. He acquired the knowledge of making explosives from YouTube videos. He also worked as a Spoken English Trainer at a private institute in Palarivattom. Dominic and his family, who used to live in Kadavanthra, now lives in Thammanam. The owner of his rented house and residents said Dominic did not talk to them frequently but maintained a good relationship with everyone.