JAILED MONSON MAVUNKAL GETS LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING MINOR GIRL

Ernakulam: A POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Saturday convicted and sentenced a man, who is currently in jail for duping investors, to life imprisonment for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kerala's Ernakulum.

The accused, Monson Mavunkal, a native of Cherthala is reportedly a dealer of fake antiques. He has been accused of sexually assaulting the minor girl several times in 2019. The case was completed in the trial court yesterday. The Ernakulum district POCSO court found the man guilty under various sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC. It has then ordered him life imprisonment.

A complaint against the accused was filed by the girl's mother, who worked as a maid in his house. She said that her daughter was sexually assaulted by the accused on several occasions in 2019. Her daughter had remained silent for a long period out of fear, she told police. A case of alleged rape was registered after the girl turned adult.

Meanwhile, in September 2021, the district crime branch arrested Monson in connection with a Rs 10 crore fraud case. Since then, Monson is lodged in jail and has been accused in 10 cases.

In November 2021, the doctor who examined the girl had approached the Kerala High Court to provide security to the girl from the accused. Last year, the Supreme Court had denied bail to Monson on the ground that the charges against him were serious. Also, KPCC president MP K Sudhakaran has been summoned by the police for questioning in connection with the Monson fraud case.