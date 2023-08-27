Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) : Chief of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath has said that India will make a good breakthrough in science as most of the lunar mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are going to be met now. Efforts are on to measure a lot of data from Chandrayaan-3 mission for the next two weeks and the scientists team at ISRO is looking excitedly for the next 13-14 days.

"We hope that we will make a really good breakthrough in science while doing so," ISRO chief S Somanath said on Saturday. India is capable of launching more interplanetary missions, he said, pointing out that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was ready to implement the long-term vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further develop India's space sector.

Earlier during the day, Somanath and a galaxy of ISRO scientists received PM Narendra Modi who flew down directly to Bengaluru after wrapping up his foreign visit to South Africa and Greece. The Prime Minister interacted with the space scientists' fraternity and was all praise for their untiring efforts to pu India on the Moon.

About their interactions on Chandrayaan-3, ISRO chairman said it was not just the soft landing on the Moon, but the entire mission of the Chandrayaan-3 was completely successful and the whole nation had stood by the space scientists in this respect. Somanath said that India is now capable to undertake more missions to the Moon, Mars or Venus by creating more confidence. He said that the satellite has already reached Sriharikota as part of the Aditya-L1 solar mission to study the sun.

Also Read : Chandrayaan 3: Point where Vikram lander landed will be known as 'Shivshakti', says Prime Minister Narendra Modi