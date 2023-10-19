Israel-Palestine war: Kerala clothing firm says no further orders from Israel Police till war stops

Kannur(Kerala): A clothing company based in Kerala's Kannur that provides uniforms to Israeli police forces has cut its business ties in the wake of the devastating war and loss of human lives in the beleaguered region. Amid the war between Israel and Palestine, the company has decided to not take further orders from Israel till the war is stopped.

For the last 8 years, clothes for the Israeli security forces have been made at Marian Apparel Private Limited near Koothuparamba in Kannur district. Speaking to the media, the Managing Director of the company, Thomas Olickal, a Mumbai-based Kerala industrialist, said, "The war has not affected the market much, however, we took a moral decision not to take new orders from Israel till peace is restored."

"We will meet their previous commitments with them. Work orders from Israeli police will be completed by December. Until the war stops, we will not take new orders from them. This is a decision taken as a human being, not as a businessman. Acts of Hamas and retaliation from Israel both can't be justified," Olickal added.

The company is a garment unit with over 1500 trained employees. The unit started in Kannur with the aim of rehabilitating local people who lost their employment due to the collapse of the traditional beedi manufacturing sector in Kannur.

"The company provides uniforms for the Philippine army, Kuwaiti Fire Force and National Guards, Saudi Army, Qatar Police, and police forces of many other countries. In 2015 Israeli police authorities approached us to get their uniforms stitched from us. Their representatives reached Mumbai and conducted the first phase of inspections. Later, they visited the factory along with senior officials, designers, and quality controllers. They liked the samples we provided. After a visit of about 10 days, approval is given to make the uniforms. Israeli officials are very particular about perfection, and they only accept the stock if it is perfect," Thomas said.