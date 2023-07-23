Kochi: Indigo Airlines surprised a little girl, who was flying on her first birthday. The child's birthday was celebrated on the plane itself. All the passengers clapped and congratulated the birthday baby. The video related to this was shared by the child's father Joel Lal on Instagram and it went viral.

The crew of the Indigo flight got to know the first birthday of a baby named Beulah Lal. The captain immediately took the mike and announced ladies and gentlemen please listen. "I am your Captain Augustine. It doesn't matter now. The more important thing is that a baby is travelling with us today. Today is her first birthday. That's why we are cutting the cake. We will distribute it to everyone. All the passengers in the plane congratulated the baby."

Within a very short time of sharing this video, it received a great response from netizens. It got almost 10 lakh views. 'Very good. A netizen commented that it's great that you share those happy moments in this video. "That's a wonderful job. Happy birthday to the child," said another netizen. Beulah Lal not celebrated her birthday onboard, but also off-board amid cheers of co-flyers.