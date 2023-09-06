INDIA VERSUS BHARAT ROW KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN ATTACKS CENTRE DUBS IT AS NARROW POLITICS

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led regime over its proposal of changing India's name to Bharat saying it was an attack on the country's Constitution and its unity.

The Centre is likely to introduce a fresh resolution during the special Parliament session by renaming “India” to “Bharat”. Sources in the government had said that bringing a resolution in this direction is a top priority for the government in the September 18 special session of the Parliament, which will be held in New Delhi. The session will continue till September 22.

Pinarayi Vijayan, who belongs to the CPI (M), wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The attempt to change #India's name is an attack on the Constitution, and our unity. Let's stand firm against this narrow politics, which seeks to divert public attention from the real issues. Our pledge remains unchanged: 'India is my country; all Indians are my brothers and sisters. (sic)"

The Opposition INDIA alliance has been hitting out at the Centre over its proposal. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh first raised this issue in public by sharing a post on X. Since then a huge row has erupted over renaming India as Bharat. The BJP leaders, however, have been supporting it.

CPI (M) is part of the Opposition INDIA alliance, which has decided to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together.