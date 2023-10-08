IF BJP COMES TO POWER FOR THIRD TIME COUNTRY WILL BE IN DANGER KERALA CM

Kannur (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday warned that if the BJP comes to power for a third time, the country would be in an "insurmountable danger" and there would be no point in regretting it thereafter.

Attacking the BJP-ruled Centre as well as the RSS and Sangh Parivar, Vijayan accused them of trying to destroy the diversity in the country and create a nation based on religion. The Kerala CM claimed that communal clashes were taking place in the country based on cows, the kind of food that should be consumed and by depicting one group of citizens as enemies of the nation.

He contended that everyone, irrespective of his/her religion, caste or creed, is entitled to equal protection of law, but that is being changed in the country. All this has created fear and apprehension among minority communities, the CM claimed while speaking at an event in this north Kerala district. "If the BJP comes to power for a third time, the nation will face an insurmountable danger and there would be no point in expressing regret thereafter.

"The country has realised this fact and public opinion is that this danger has to be avoided. Therefore, a unified front of secular-minded groups and people has been created with the aim to defeat the BJP and ensuring it does not return to power for a third term," the CM said. He said that the BJP had also realised that a third term may not be possible.