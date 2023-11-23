HEAVY RAINS LASH KERALA IMD ISSUES YELLOW ALERT IN SIX DISTRICTS ORANGE ALERT IN PATHANAMTHITTA IDUKKI KOZHIKODE DISTRICTS

Kerala: The southern state has witnessed a strong monsoon alternation with much-needed relief. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has currently issued a Yellow alert in six districts and an orange alert in the Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kozhikode districts among others.

Incessant heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning continued to batter many districts of Kerala on Thursday. According to the weather department, low pressure from the Maldives to the Maharashtra coast is the reason for the heavy rain. The yellow alert is mainly announced in Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts. The Sabarimala pilgrimage is progressing smoothly and directions have been issued to pay special vigil in the areas connected to the annual event.

The Firefighters' team has been deployed in 10 areas with all kinds of equipment. A team from the National Disaster Response Force has been deployed in Sannidhanam and a team in Pampa. A team is also ready in Thrissur for emergencies as hilly areas witnessed landslides and mudslides in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, intense waterlogging affected normal life in several places cutting across villages and towns.

However, no major dams have been opened in the state only small reservoirs in Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram have been opened so far. Many areas of the state received heavy rains on Wednesday night and continuous downpours are expected today and tomorrow afternoon.