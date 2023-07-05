HEAVY RAINS IN KERALA ONE DEAD RED ALERT IN IDUKKI ORANGE ALERT IN 11 DISTRICTS

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains in Kerala for the past two days have wreaked havoc in various parts with the authorities issuing a red alert in the Idukki district. A yellow alert has also been declared in 11 districts of the state. The Meteorological Department has announced the possibility of isolated heavy rain at various places in coming days.

One person died after falling into a pit filled with rainwater in Kannur. The accident happened when the house collapsed into the pond in front of it. The victim has been identified as Fauzil Basheer (50). In other incidents of damage, many houses and places of worship have been damaged due to heavy rains in various districts of Kerala.

In Kannur and Thrissur districts, falling trees damaged vehicles and disrupted traffic in the area, an official said. In Chalakudy, a lightning storm hit the area, but no loss of life has been reported in the incident. The collapse of a well in Kozhikode district has worried the local residents. A road was damaged due to rain in Thrissur Vadanapally, leading to protests.

In view of the heavy rains, an alert has been issued in low lying areas after discharge of water from small dams in Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram. Besides, authorities have also issued an advisory over possible landslides, mudslides and flashfloods and waterlogging in low-lying areas. The yellow alert will continue in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

In view of the heavy rains, access to beaches and tourist spots in hilly areas has been prohibited. The Collectors advised that the Pamba and Manimala rivers are likely to overflow and the residents of the area should be cautious.