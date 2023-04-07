Idukki: Kerala Christians took part in 'Way of the Cross' on the occasion of Good Friday in remembrance of Jesus' journey from Pontius Pilate's house to the top of Golgotha, which is often referred to as Calvary hills, after he was crucified to death. Scores of devotees took part in the procession and they carried the Holy Cross up the hill where it was erected and prayers were offered signifying that he was nailed on the Cross.

Christians from Idukki were seen climbing up the hill to recreate Jesus' sufferings during his 'Passion' when he was taken up the Calvary and is referred to as 'Way of the Cross'. After 'Way of the Cross', three hour service began at noon in Churches across the Country where the 'Passion' (the eve of His Crucifixion from which Jesus endured sufferings until His death upon the cross) of Christ was part of the elaborate devotion.

According to the Gospels, Christ spoke his last seven words while on the cross. The Seven Words: 1) To God: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” 2) To the “good thief”: “Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.” 3) To Mary, his mother: “Woman, behold your son”... and to John: “Behold your mother.” 4) To God, his Father: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” 5) To all: “I thirst.” 6) To the world: “It is finished.” and 7) To God: “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit.”

Most of the Christians would be meditating on these words during the service. They will also be praying for those who, in so many countries of the world today, suffer injustice, thirst and isolation as suffered by Jesus who gave up his life on the Cross. Good Friday is remembered by Christians to renew the memory of Jesus' suffering and death on the cross. Good Friday, this year is being observed on April 7 while Easter Sunday will be celebrated on April 9.