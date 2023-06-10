GLOBAL SCIENCE FESTIVAL IN KERALA TO FEATURE MUSEUM OF THE MOON

Thiruvananthapuram The upcoming Global Science Festival Kerala GSFK organised by Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment KSCSTE in collaboration with various state and international science agencies will feature the wonders of science technology and art including the renowned Museum of the Moon the organisers saidSlated as Asia s largest science festival the firstever GSFK will be held for 45 days starting in December 2023 at the Life Sciences Park in the state capital Amuseum ArtScience a trust which collaborates with the government in organising the festival said Museum of the Moon is a 2016 inflatable installation artwork by British artist Luke Jerram Amuseum trustee Ajith Kumar said GSFK 2023 will serve as a remarkable platform for experts students and enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate the wonders of science technology engineering art and mathematics GSFK 2023 promises to captivate visitors with its intricate science exhibitions curated by experts housed within the Life Science pavilion The festival which will take place in an area of 250000 square feet will showcase mega walkins digital interactive platforms replicas and specimens Additionally attendees can look forward to engaging in nighttime observations a science congress and captivating cultural performances Kumar saidThe science extravaganza is being organised in collaboration with international science exhibition agencies national and international museums and organisations like Kerala Sasthra Sanketika Sarvakalasala Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad and various national and international organisations and associations including the renowned Museum of the Moon Amuseum a trust which encourages art and science said in a releaseGSFK is expected to serve as a first step towards establishing a permanent science exhibition center in Thiruvananthapuram with an ultimate goal of developing a Science City that operates at the national level As part of the festival a series of educational events will be conducted in schools across the state starting in July 2023 conveying core values and message of the festival to students the release said It also said rural areas will witness street installations 3D mapping productions art installations and other engaging activities Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on June 6 unveiled the official logo of the festival based on the iconic Tree of Life sketch by Charles Darwin the British naturalist who proposed the theory of biological evolution by natural selection GSFK is organised with an estimated budget of Rs 10 crore PTI