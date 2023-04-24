Kannur Gemini Sankaran patriarch of the Indian circus passed away on Sunday at his residence in Kannur He was aged 99 Moorkoth Vengakandi Sankaran who came to be known popularly as Gemini Sankaran was the oldest circus artist in India He was the founder of Gemini Circus and Jumbo Circus companiesGemini Sankaran started performing at an early age He started his career as a circus artist and performed at various places in the country and abroad He cherished friendships with Jawaharlal Nehru Indira Gandhi Morarji Desai Rajiv Gandhi Martin Luther King Mountbatten and astronaut Valentina Tereshkova Gemini Sankaran also served as the president of the Indian Circus Federation Also read Circus then and now Ban on use of animals hit circus industry hardBorn on June 13 1924 in Kolassery Gemini was the fifth child of his parents Raman and Kalyani He learnt Kalari from martial arts trainer Keeleri Kunhikannan in 1938 driven by his passion for circus art Gemini also joined the army and quit the service after four and a half years of serviceIn 1946 he joined the famous Boselian Circus in Kolkata Later he worked with the famous National Circus and Great Bombay Circus in India He also participated in the International Circus Festival in China Gemini was awarded the Kuwait Golden Folk Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from TKM Trust for his service in the circus fieldGemini is survived by his wife Sobhana and children Ajay Shankar Ashok Shankar and Renu Shankar His funeral will be held at Payyambalam Kannur on Tuesday