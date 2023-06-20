Explosion at Palakkad steel factory, one died, two persons seriously injured

Palakkad (Kerala) : An explosion took place at Kairali Steel Factory at Kanjikode in Palakkad, Kerala, today morning. One person died in the incident. The deceased was identified as Aravindan, a native of Pathanamthitta. Two others, who were migrant workers, were seriously injured. The explosion occurred in the factory at 5:30 am today.

The preliminary enquiries revealed that the accident occurred due to a blast that took place in the furnace of the factory. The explosion was loud and followed by a fire. The local residents were the first to initiate the rescue operations. Later the firefighting teams came and successfully extinguished the fire. Aravindan's body was found badly charred.

There are about 100 employees in the factory at the time of the incident. The injured were admitted to Palakkad District Hospital. The explosion occurred in a company that works 24 hours in shifts. What triggered the blast in the factory furnace is yet to be investigated. The local revenue and police authorities arrived at the spot.

The injured persons have been rushed to a local hospital. Their family members sought better medical treatment to save their lives. The district officials are monitoring the situation. The flames were immediately brought under control. The other employees had a providential escape as the flames were doused before they could greater harm.