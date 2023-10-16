Thrissur: Four students drowned while taking a bath in Poothur Kainoor Chira waterfall in Thrissur district of Kerala on Monday. The deceased were students of St Aloysius College, Elthuruth, and St Thomas College, Thrissur. The accident happened at 2.30 pm on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Arjun Aloysius, Abi John, Nived Krishna and Ziyad Hussain. More details are awaited.