Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy laid to rest; Kerala bids adieu to beloved leader

Kottayam (Kerala): Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 18, was laid to rest at Puthuppally in Kottayam district, in the wee hours of Friday, July 21.

The burial took place at the St. George Orthodox church at Puthuppally, Chandy's native place. Chandy represented the Puthupally constituency as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for 53 years consecutively. His mortal remains were laid to rest at the special tomb and official state honours were avoided to fulfill his wish.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee General Secretary Tariq Anwar, Former Defence Minister AK Antony, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan etc. were present at the funeral. Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head Baselious Marthoma Mathews ||| led the funeral prayers. A special tomb was made for Chandy on the Church premises to mark the respect for the beloved leader.

People cutting across the political spectrum paid their last respects to the two-time Chief Minister and Congress stalwart. It took over 24 hours for the funeral procession to reach Kottayam from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, as people thronged on both sides of the way of the specially prepared Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) low-floor bus carrying Chandy's mortal remains, to pay their last respects to their beloved leader.

Usually, it needs only three-fours hours to reach Kottayam from Thiruvananthapuram. The funeral procession was stopped in various places for people to pay their respects. Ignoring the rain, people waited for hours to see the former CM for the last time. The funeral procession reached Kottayam town 15 hours later than the scheduled time due to the flow of people. Thousands of people gathered at public viewing centres like Thirunakkara Ground, Puthuppally Carot Vallakkalil House and the Puthuppally Church to pay homage to Chandy.

Chandy passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, while undergoing treatment for cancer.

