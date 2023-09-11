FIRST SHIP TO DOCK ON OCT 4 AT VIZHINJAM PORT IN KERALA

Thiruvananthapuram: The first ship carrying cranes from China will be docking at Vizhinjam Port on October 4, Kerala Minister for Ports, Ahamed Devarkovil, said here on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Ports Sarbananda Sonowal will participate in a function to be organised at the Adani-run Vizhinjam Port to receive the ship, he told reporters here.

The minister said three more ships will be coming to Vizhinjam, one in October and two in November after the arrival of the first ship. He said the port, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7,700 crore, is expected to be commissioned by May next year. "We hope to commission the port by May next year," Devarkovil said, adding that Adani Ports Private Ltd has decided to complete all the works by December this year.

He said 75 per cent of the breakwater construction is also complete. "This is the one and only port in the country that provides more than 20 metres of depth without dredging and is closer to the International Maritime Channel." Speaking to PTI, Rajesh Jha, MD and CEO of Adani Ports Private Ltd, said the port is going to be handling all the international cargo transhipment to India.

"This is going to be one of the biggest ports in the world, and it is going to give a great financial benefit to Kerala as it is going to handle all the transhipment requirements," Jha said. On September 20, CM Vijayan will unveil the logo and name of the Vizhinjam Port at a function in Thiruvananthapuram. The Vizhinjam port is being constructed under the public-private partnership model.

The Adani Group is the private partner in the development of Vizhinjam port, which is going to be one of the largest ports in the world once commissioned. The project, which was scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, got delayed due to several issues related to land acquisition. Vizhinjam had also witnessed violent protests as fishermen in the area opposed the project, alleging that the port could adversely affect their livelihood. (PTI)