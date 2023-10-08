FIRE BREAKS OUT IN WASTE MANAGEMENT PLANT IN KOZHIKODE BLAZE BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL

Kozhikode (Kerala): A fire broke out in a waste management centre located in an industrial area in this north Kerala district on Sunday morning and the blaze was brought under control only by evening, fire and rescue services said.

The fire broke out around 9.30 am and necessitated the deployment of 10 fire units, including a water bowser, to control the blaze.An officer of Kozhikode beach fire station said, in the evening, that the fire was under control and now the firefighters were trying to remove the smoke by turning over the garbage.