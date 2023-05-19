FATHER OF WITNESS IN ELATHUR TRAIN ARSON CASE FOUND DEAD IN WASHROOM

Ernakulam (Kerala): The father of the witness in the Kozhikode Elathur train arson case was found dead in Kochi. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Shafiq, a native of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. He was found dead in his hotel washroom hanging from a pipe Friday morning, police said. His son Monas was summoned to the NIA office in Kochi for questioning in the Elathur train arson case during which his phone records were checked and scrutinised.

On Friday, when the father-son duo were on their way to the NIA office for the second round of interrogation, Mohammad Shafiq, who had come from Delhi to Kochi with Monas, was found dead in his lodge. The Ernakulam South Police have registered a case of unnatural death in the incident. They have started an investigation to ascertain whether it was a case of death by suicide or whether there were any other reasons behind the incident.

Monas is a friend of the Shahrukh Saifi, a prime accused in the Elathur case. Shahrukh is presently in remand till May 27. The NIA had earlier informed the court that it would interrogate the accused's friends in the case.

The NIA had interrogated Shahrukh in custody eleven days after taking over the case. However, even after a month since the NIA started investigating the case no substantial evidence could be obtained to prove a 'terrorist connection' in the case. The NIA had also conducted a search at the accused's residence in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

Earlier, the NIA had informed the court that the accused Shahrukh had made new revelations and that further investigation should be conducted in this regard. The NIA took the accused into custody for a week on May 2 following which he was produced in court and then kept in custody for another four days.

It was found that Shahrukh had browsed the internet from his phone using a using virtual private network. He was then brought to the NIA headquarters in Kochi for detailed questioning. Evidence was also collected by taking him to a petrol pump near Shornur railway station where he had allegedly bought petrol in a bottle of mineral water.

The Kozhikode Elathur train arson took place on April 2 last year. The accused Shahrukh Saifi had allegedly set fire to a compartment of a train by pouring petrol on it. Three people who jumped from the train in a bid to escape died in the act. Eleven people were injured in the incident. Shahrukh Saifi was arrested from Maharashtra following the incident.