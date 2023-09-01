FATHER ANTONY CAMPAIGNS FOR CONG SON ANIL FOR BJP IN PUTHUPPALLY BYPOLL

Kottayam (Kerala): Kerala politics witnessed a unique scene today as veteran Congress leader AK Antony and his son Anil Antony, who joined the BJP four months back, campaigned for rival fronts in Puthuppally assembly constituency.

While AK Antony campaigned for Congress candidate Chandy Oommen, his son Anil Antony campaigned for BJP candidate Lijin Lal. Both father and son led the campaign for rival parties on the last lap of campaign.

Congress working Committee member AK Antony is set to address a public meeting at Puthuppally this evening. This will be followed by a public meeting at Ayarkunnam. In the NDA camp, Anil Antony addressed corner meetings in the constituency along with other BJP leaders for Lal. He is scheduled to participate in a door-to-door campaign for the BJP candidate.

Anil Antony said there is nothing unusual for a father and son to campaign for different parties. "India is a democratic country and every person has the right to work in any political party. The fight is not between individuals but between ideologies," Anil Antony said adding that he is working for the BJP because he is attracted by the development politics of the Narendra Modi government.

Election for the bypoll to Puthuppally assembly constituency will be held on September 5. This time, the main fight is between Congress lead UDF and CPI-M lead LDF. In 2021 former chief minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy won from Puthuppally with a margin of 9,044 votes by defeating CPI-M youth leader Jaik C Thomas. Following the demise of Oommen Chandy, a bypoll in the constituency was necessitated. CPI-M has once again fielded Jaik C Thomas for the byelection.

For AK Antony, it is an emotional moment as he is campaigning for the son of his long time confidant lieutenant and family friend Oommen Chandy. He aims at increasing the victory margin of Congress significantly. Four months back, his son Anil Antony's switch over to BJP came as a shock for him.

Also Read: 'His decision has hurt me': AK Antony after son Anil joins BJP

Anil Antony was the social media coordinator for Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and a key player in the AICC social media wing. BJP nominated Anil Antony as party national secretary and elevated him to the position of national spokesperson three days back.