Eranakulam (Kerala): Eyewitnesses who were attending the morning prayer when the explosion occurred at their convention centre in Kalamassery recounted the terrifying moments that left them numb with shock. People gathered outside the convention centre while police and firefighters doused the flames and searched for the injured people. Most of the attendees of the morning prayer were senior citizens including women.

Recounting his shocking experience, a man said that he was praying with his eyes closed at the side of the hall when suddenly he heard a loud blast. "I opened my eyes and saw only fire all around me. I ran to the door along with others," he said, wiping away his tears. He said that he has never witnessed anything like this in his life.

Echoing the same a woman said, "When I opened my eyes after hearing the first blast, all I saw was a fireball in front of me. No matter in which direction I looked, it was fire all over."

While eyewitnesses recounted their horrifying experience, disturbing visuals of the blast inside the convention centre showed the entire hall engulfed in fire as people and children were heard screaming in fear. Video showed people trying to douse the flames as the hall was littered with scattered and broken chairs, many of which were ablaze.