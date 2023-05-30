Kasaragod (Kerala): A special team of excise officials seized 2,150 detonators, 13 boxes of gelatin sticks and 600 special ordinary detonators from Kettumkal, Kasaragod in the wee hours on Tuesday. According to the excise officials, on receiving information about procurement of psychotropic drugs by an individual, they raided the house of one Mustafa, a native of Kettumkal at around 3 AM.

A senior excise official said however, when they conducted the raid, officials found the explosives, including the detonators inside Mustafa's house and his car. The excise officials recovered the explosives from his residence and vehicle. They handed over Mustafa to the officials of the Aadoor police station, who arrested him.

A police official said when they were in the process to arrest the accused, he slit the nerve of his hand and sustained minor injuries. The accused told the police that he brought the explosives to use in a quarry, but the cops have ruled his testimony out saying there was no such quarry. The police and the excise officials have launched a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, 100 cardboard boxes containing 200 gelatin sticks each were recovered from two persons on Monday in Walayar area of Palakkad, police said. A police official said they intercepted a goods-carrier van, which was carrying the explosives, at the Walayar border and have nabbed the duo. The accused have been identified as Satish and Lisan. Police said the two were trying to smuggle the explosives.

